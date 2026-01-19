(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Storm Fern

    Winter Storm Fern

    BRYAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas National Guard soldiers conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on tactical vehicles in Bryan, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The Texas Military Department is actively preparing to respond to Winter Storm Fern, positioning personnel, equipment, and resources in strategic locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 21:14
    Location: BRYAN, TEXAS, US
    This work, Winter Storm Fern, by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

