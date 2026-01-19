(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F/A-18E takes off from NAS Oceana's flight line [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F/A-18E takes off from NAS Oceana's flight line

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Katie Hewett 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    An F/A-18E attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81 takes off Jan. 14, 2026 from Naval Air Station Oceana's flight line. Naval Air Station Oceana supports warfighters through airfield operations, training infrastructure, and logistics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9490643
    VIRIN: 260114-N-KG089-2226
    Resolution: 2967x1978
    Size: 696.43 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/A-18E takes off from NAS Oceana's flight line [Image 6 of 6], by Katie Hewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F/A-18E takes off from NAS Oceana's flight line
    Sailor prepares an F/A-18E for takeoff at NAS Oceana
    Sailors prepare an F/A-18E for takeoff at NAS Oceana
    Sailor prepares an F/A-18E for takeoff
    Sailor prepares an F/A-18E for takeoff at NAS Oceana
    Sailors walk off NAS Oceana flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery