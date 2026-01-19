U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command - Force Development, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as the guest of honor and special guest speaker to 122 graduates from Officer Candidate School, Class 05-26, January 16, 2026.



Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski is a native of Chicago, Illinois and is the son of a Korean/Vietnam War veteran and grandson of a World War II veteran. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering and holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from San Diego State University, Master of Business Administration from California State University San Marcos, and a Technical Engineer Program Management Certification from Stanford University. Nowakowski earned his Joint Professional Military Education from the Air University’s Air Command and Staff College and Joint Forces Staff College. He is a graduate of the Navy Senior Leadership Seminar course and a member of the Secretary of the Navy’s National Navy Reserve Policy Board.



Affiliating with the Navy Reserve in 2000, Nowakowski’s tours include, but are not limited to, service as training officer, U.S. 3rd Fleet Naval Cooperation and Protection of Shipping; training officer, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Pacific, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Naval Cooperation; reserve chief of staff, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and deputy commander. Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), and he was responsible for the reserve manning, training and equipping of the 1000-billet LCS surface reserve force enterprise for two years.

Some of his mobilizations include deputy branch chief, engagements division (J5E) and director of training (J7), and Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



His four reserve unit command tours include, but are not limited to, U.S. 3rd Fleet Joint Forces Maritime Component Command Detachment Phoenix; Commander, Navy Region Southwest Regional Operations Center; and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters, and reserve vice commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet.



He is a designated surface warfare officer and joint qualified officer. His awards include, but are not limited to, the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Battle Efficiency “E,” unit and campaign awards.



