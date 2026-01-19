Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henery David Volpe, an automotive maintenance technician with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, performs maintenance on a HANX drone at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. The HANX is the Marine Corps' first National Defense Authorizing Act-compliant, 3D-printed drone, providing a secure and adaptable aerial platform for the modern warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9489711
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-GD991-1116
|Resolution:
|7772x5184
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
