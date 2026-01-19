(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone [Image 5 of 5]

    Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henery David Volpe, an automotive maintenance technician with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, performs maintenance on a HANX drone at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. The HANX is the Marine Corps' first National Defense Authorizing Act-compliant, 3D-printed drone, providing a secure and adaptable aerial platform for the modern warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9489711
    VIRIN: 260123-M-GD991-1116
    Resolution: 7772x5184
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lethality
    Prototyping
    autonomy
    affordability
    Warfighters Supporting Warfighters
    USMCNews

