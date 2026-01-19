Marines Conduct Joint Limited Technical Inspections on Prepositioned Equipment Ahead of Cold Response 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Dickinson, an electro-optical ordnance repairer with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, conducts Joint Limited Technical Inspection on prepositioned equipment at a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave site in January 2026 in Norway in support of Cold Response 26. The inspection supports equipment readiness prior to issuance.



Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.



U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez