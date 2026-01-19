NCTAMS LANT Det Rota, Spain Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 20, 2026) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Graham Johnson, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT), Detachment Rota, Spain, conducts a walkthrough of a server room onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jan. 20, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)