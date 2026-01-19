(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTAMS LANT Det Rota, Spain Daily Operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTAMS LANT Det Rota, Spain Daily Operations

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 20, 2026) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Graham Johnson, assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT), Detachment Rota, Spain, conducts a walkthrough of a server room onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jan. 20, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9489287
    VIRIN: 260120-N-NC885-1008
    Resolution: 5179x3446
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTAMS LANT Det Rota, Spain Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rota
    NAVSTA
    Interior Communications Electrician
    NCTAMS LANT

