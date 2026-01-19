Date Taken: 01.21.2026 Date Posted: 01.22.2026 21:28 Photo ID: 9488911 VIRIN: 260122-A-A4479-1003 Resolution: 3152x1742 Size: 1.69 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFSBn-NEA hosted KLE for Colonel Damian E. Douglas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.