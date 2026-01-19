(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFSBn-NEA hosted KLE for Colonel Damian E. Douglas

    AFSBn-NEA hosted KLE for Colonel Damian E. Douglas

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Lieutenant Colonel Rosilyn C. Woodard, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, hosted a key leader engagement for Colonel Damian E. Douglas, Assistant Chief of Staff, Eighth Army G-8 (Comptroller), at Army Prepositioned Stock-4 on Camp Carroll, Jan. 22.

    This work, AFSBn-NEA hosted KLE for Colonel Damian E. Douglas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

