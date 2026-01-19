F15E Strike Eagle Refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 4th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to be refueled over the skies of North Carolina, Jan 22, 2026. The F-15E is a versatile fighter jet built to handle both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, equipped with advanced avionics and electronics that enable it to operate effectively at low altitudes, day or night, and in any weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris)