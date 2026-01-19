(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F15E Strike Eagle Refueling [Image 15 of 15]

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman Samir Harris 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 4th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to be refueled over the skies of North Carolina, Jan 22, 2026. The F-15E is a versatile fighter jet built to handle both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, equipped with advanced avionics and electronics that enable it to operate effectively at low altitudes, day or night, and in any weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 14:32
    Photo ID: 9488189
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-PT179-1016
    Resolution: 4865x3237
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    TAGS

    kc-135
    national guard
    air national guard
    F15
    F15E
    stratotanker

