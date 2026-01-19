SCSTC WESTPAC Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2026) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Grayson Dworkin poses for a picture after being recognized for an award he earned during his tour at his previous command for his significant contributions to training initiatives for the U.S. Navy's Japan-based Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)