    SCSTC WESTPAC Awards Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SCSTC WESTPAC Awards Ceremony

    JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Dakis 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2026) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Grayson Dworkin poses for a picture after being recognized for an award he earned during his tour at his previous command for his significant contributions to training initiatives for the U.S. Navy's Japan-based Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9487872
    VIRIN: 260114-N-N0443-3025
    Resolution: 5748x3583
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCSTC WESTPAC Awards Ceremony, by PO1 Jamie Dakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC Det WESTPAC
    SCSTC Det Western Pacific
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific

