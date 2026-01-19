Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine meets with members of the U.S. Military Delegation to NATO at NATO Headquarters in Brussel, Belgium, January 22, 2026. (DOW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9487780
|VIRIN:
|260122-D-LS763-1043
|Resolution:
|7891x5139
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Meets with MILDEL [Image 6 of 6], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.