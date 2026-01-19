Keith Bass, a retired U.S. Navy commander and career health care leader dedicated to delivering health services to active duty military and veterans, was sworn in Jan. 12, 2026, as the assistant secretary of war for health affairs. The former medical center director for West Texas VA Health Care System, Veterans Integrated Service Network 17, Bass brings a decades-long career of service overseeing and delivering comprehensive health care across government, the military, and the public. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 10:06
|Photo ID:
|9487559
|VIRIN:
|260113-D-D0232-4828
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Navy veteran and VA health care executive appointed as Department of War's top medical leader
