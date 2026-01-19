USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with VMM 265

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to the Combat Cargo aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), unloads a CH-53 Super Stallion attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM)265 on the flight deck of USS Tripoli (LHA7) during flight operations Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)