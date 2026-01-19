(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson Transfers Responsibility [Image 6 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson Transfers Responsibility

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    56th Multi-Domain Command (Europe)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter and Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson of the 56th Multi-Domain Command–Europe embrace during the Change of Responsibility ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. Jackson was selected to serve as the next command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 56th Multi-Domain Command–Europe)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 07:51
    Photo ID: 9487457
    VIRIN: 260122-A-IU004-9722
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 736.18 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson Transfers Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transformation
    Modernization
    56th Multi-Domain Command
    Army Transformation Initiative (ATI)

