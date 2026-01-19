Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson Transfers Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter and Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson of the 56th Multi-Domain Command–Europe embrace during the Change of Responsibility ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. Jackson was selected to serve as the next command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 56th Multi-Domain Command–Europe)