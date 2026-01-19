U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin See and Capt. Frank Duvall, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 3, 2025. The 16th EAS and C-17 deployed to the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 06:04
|Photo ID:
|9487390
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-FM571-1677
|Resolution:
|5918x3938
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS transports cargo across CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.