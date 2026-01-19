Military Working Dog Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Service Member Civilians, and television channels gather to recognize U.S. Army Military Working Dog, Nick, assigned to 2nd Military Police Detachment, during his retirement ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 21, 2026. Nick is known as the dog in goggles featured on U.S. government computer login screens. After years of service, Nick will be adopted by his current handler. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)