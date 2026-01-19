(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    India Company Drill

    India Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 13, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a foundation for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    This work, India Company Drill, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill, Recruits, Drill Instructor, recruit training

