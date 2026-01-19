(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a strategic health and human performance specialist, leads Sailors and civilians through a Headspace app training session at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 21, 2026. The session included tools for sleep, stress management, focusing under pressure, and staying sharp in demanding environments, all of which helps cultivate a resilient warrior mindset. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and enables naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:07
    Photo ID: 9486973
    VIRIN: 260121-N-PW030-1015
    Resolution: 5274x3518
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery