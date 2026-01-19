Jannell MacAulay leads Headspace app training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a strategic health and human performance specialist, leads Sailors and civilians through a Headspace app training session at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 21, 2026. The session included tools for sleep, stress management, focusing under pressure, and staying sharp in demanding environments, all of which helps cultivate a resilient warrior mindset. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and enables naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
