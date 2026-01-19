(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HON Ingraham Visit to AVCOE

    HON Ingraham Visit to AVCOE

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Hon. Brent G. Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, visited the Aviation Center of Excellence to witness the ongoing efforts driving the future of Army Aviation at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan. 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    This work, HON Ingraham Visit to AVCOE [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

