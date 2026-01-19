(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony

    Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Saldana 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260121-N-QN764-1001 WASHINGTON (January 21, 2026) Captain Seph Coats performs a reenlistment ceremony for members of the US Navy Band. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9486557
    VIRIN: 260121-N-QN764-1026
    Resolution: 5513x3938
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony
    Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony

    reenlistment ceremony
    Navy Music
    Sail Loft
    Navy Band

