Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony

260121-N-QN764-1001 WASHINGTON (January 21, 2026) Captain Seph Coats performs a reenlistment ceremony for members of the US Navy Band. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)