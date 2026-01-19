260121-N-QN764-1001 WASHINGTON (January 21, 2026) Captain Seph Coats performs a reenlistment ceremony for members of the US Navy Band. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9486557
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-QN764-1026
|Resolution:
|5513x3938
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.