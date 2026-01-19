(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard conducts unit visits in Duluth, Minnesota

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard conducts unit visits in Duluth, Minnesota

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Paige Nichols, a health services technician assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206), listens and talks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron during the crew’s lunch break in Duluth, Minnesota, Dec. 15, 2025. Waldron spoke with Nichols and various other crew members of the after an all hands meeting, where he addressed the past, present and future of the Coast Guard and also recognized members for their outstanding work. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley)

