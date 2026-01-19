(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MEEP Awards presented at 2026 Winter Phoenix Rally [Image 6 of 6]

    MEEP Awards presented at 2026 Winter Phoenix Rally

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Mr. Roberto I. Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, Safety and Occupational Health, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks during Winter Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 8, 2026. The Mission Execution Excellence Program is an incentive-based program the Department of the Air Force initiated to encourage energy-efficient practices and optimize aviation fuel utilization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9486394
    VIRIN: 260108-F-DE541-2178
    Resolution: 6892x3877
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MEEP Awards presented at 2026 Winter Phoenix Rally [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuel Efficiency
    Operational Energy
    SAF/IE
    MEEP
    Mission Execution Excellence Program

