MEEP Awards presented at 2026 Winter Phoenix Rally

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Roberto I. Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, Safety and Occupational Health, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks during Winter Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 8, 2026. The Mission Execution Excellence Program is an incentive-based program the Department of the Air Force initiated to encourage energy-efficient practices and optimize aviation fuel utilization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)