    U.S. Marines Train on Equipment Inspection Procedures for Cold Response 26

    U.S. Marines Train on Equipment Inspection Procedures for Cold Response 26

    NORWAY

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marines receive a period of instruction on Joint Limited Technical Inspection procedures for prepositioned equipment at Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave sites in January 2026 in Norway in support of Cold Response 26. The instruction prepares Marines to conduct inspections that support equipment readiness prior to issuance to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines.

    Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.

    U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9485953
    VIRIN: 260119-M-TC037-4003
    Resolution: 5582x3987
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Train on Equipment Inspection Procedures for Cold Response 26 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Nicholas Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MPF
    MPS
    Blount Island Command
    LOGCOM Forward
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations

