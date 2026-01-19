(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sweat Equity: Soldiers trade labor for savings at Bliss FMWR shop

    Sweat Equity: Soldiers trade labor for savings at Bliss FMWR shop

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Chris Williams, assigned to Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, uses a power tool to service a vehicle component at the Auto Crafts Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. Managed by the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate, the facility provides Soldiers with access to professional-grade equipment and covered bays to perform cost-effective maintenance on their personal vehicles.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9485754
    VIRIN: 260117-A-KV967-1026
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 769.44 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sweat Equity: Soldiers trade labor for savings at Bliss FMWR shop [Image 4 of 4], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

