Sweat Equity: Soldiers trade labor for savings at Bliss FMWR shop

Staff Sgt. Chris Williams, assigned to Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, uses a power tool to service a vehicle component at the Auto Crafts Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. Managed by the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate, the facility provides Soldiers with access to professional-grade equipment and covered bays to perform cost-effective maintenance on their personal vehicles.