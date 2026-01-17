(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB [Image 19 of 19]

    First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare 

    188th Wing

    The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. on Jan. 20, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 18 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by Sept. 2027. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9485362
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-SO717-1251
    Resolution: 4447x2968
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
