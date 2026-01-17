(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MG Gill Speaks to AVC3 20JAN2026 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MG Gill Speaks to AVC3 20JAN2026

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, spoke to Aviation Captain's Career Course students at Fort Rucker, Ala., Jan. 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9485347
    VIRIN: 260120-A-LO141-8111
    Resolution: 5310x2864
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Gill Speaks to AVC3 20JAN2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

