    Niels Mateo brings leadership, local perspective to role as DoDEA Puerto Rico/Cuba Community Superintendent

    PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Niels Mateo, the newly appointed Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Puerto Rico/Cuba Community Superintendent, is assuming leadership of schools in the Caribbean with a focus on student success, military readiness and community connection.

