Prepositioned Equipment Undergoes Inspection During Cold Response 26

Prepositioned equipment from Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave sites undergoes the Joint Limited Technical Inspection process during a cave draw in January 2026 in Norway in preparation for Cold Response 26. The inspection supports equipment readiness prior to operational employment.



Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.



U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez