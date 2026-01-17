Snow Day in Redzikowo, Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

REDZIKOWO, POLAND (Jan. 5, 2026) – Seabees assigned to the Public Works Department at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland shovel snow after the area received significant snowfall over several days. The snow removal efforts are critical to ensuring the installation remains operational and safe for all personnel. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Utiliesman 2nd Class Jack Wheeler)