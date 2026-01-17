(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow Day in Redzikowo, Poland [Image 4 of 4]

    Snow Day in Redzikowo, Poland

    SLUPSK, POLAND

    01.04.2026

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    REDZIKOWO, POLAND (Jan. 5, 2026) – Seabees assigned to the Public Works Department at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland shovel snow after the area received significant snowfall over several days. The snow removal efforts are critical to ensuring the installation remains operational and safe for all personnel. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Utiliesman 2nd Class Jack Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 03:35
    VIRIN: 260105-N-N2115-1036
    Location: SLUPSK, PL
    Can Do!
    Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defence System
    NSF Redikowo
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    US Navy

