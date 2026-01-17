(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Fresh Water Wash Down in the Arabian Gulf

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Fresh Water Wash Down in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    260109-N-IE405-1049 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2026) A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct a fresh water wash down in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9484266
    VIRIN: 260109-N-IE405-1016
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Fresh Water Wash Down in the Arabian Gulf [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fresh water wash down
    Arabian
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    U.S. Fifth and Sixth fleet areas of operation
    patrol
    CENTCOM

