Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter Tactical) 2nd Class Haley Sheppard, assigned to the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, tests the rescue hoist of a

MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)