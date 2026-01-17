(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Donovan Dominguez (front) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Anika Ramos direct the takeoff of an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 18, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Aiko-Douglas)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 07:48
    Photo ID: 9483717
    VIRIN: 260118-N-XP477-1328
    Resolution: 4667x2625
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35B
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Flight Ops
    US Navy

