USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Donovan Dominguez (front) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Anika Ramos direct the takeoff of an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 18, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Aiko-Douglas)