USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

260118-N-MQ780

An F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 141, prepares to take off and land on the flight deck onboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 18, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)