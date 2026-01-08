(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Are Fit to Win at 2026 USCC

    Marines Are Fit to Win at 2026 USCC

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jaime Goss, deputy G-1 manpower officer, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks during the Fit To Win session with attendees of the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, Jan. 16, 2026. Fit to Win aims to give coaches the tools to develop adaptable athletes who can continue to win when it counts, both mentally and physically, no matter what they’re up against. Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s partnership with United Soccer Coaches offers the opportunity to develop new relationships with coaches to build trust and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie).

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9483135
    VIRIN: 260116-M-AK947-2002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Are Fit to Win at 2026 USCC, by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soccer
    resilience
    MCRC
    1MCD
    national partnership
    coaches

