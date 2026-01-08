Marines Are Fit to Win at 2026 USCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jaime Goss, deputy G-1 manpower officer, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks during the Fit To Win session with attendees of the 2026 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, Jan. 16, 2026. Fit to Win aims to give coaches the tools to develop adaptable athletes who can continue to win when it counts, both mentally and physically, no matter what they’re up against. Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s partnership with United Soccer Coaches offers the opportunity to develop new relationships with coaches to build trust and create a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie).