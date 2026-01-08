(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Adze woodworking tool

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Adze woodworking tool

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Examples of an adze woodworking tool are shown that were found in past archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. An adze is like an axe but has a cutting edge that is perpendicular (at a right angle) to the handle rather than parallel to the handle. An axe is used for chopping or hewing (converting a log into lumber or timber), while an adze is used for shaping wood. There are two types of adzes — hand adze and foot adze. A hand adze is a short-handled tool used with one hand, while a foot adze is a long-handled tool used with both hands which usually strikes at or just above foot level. (Contributed photo)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, ArtiFACT, Army history, Wisconsin history, IMCOM

