Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Adze woodworking tool

Examples of an adze woodworking tool are shown that were found in past archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. An adze is like an axe but has a cutting edge that is perpendicular (at a right angle) to the handle rather than parallel to the handle. An axe is used for chopping or hewing (converting a log into lumber or timber), while an adze is used for shaping wood. There are two types of adzes — hand adze and foot adze. A hand adze is a short-handled tool used with one hand, while a foot adze is a long-handled tool used with both hands which usually strikes at or just above foot level. (Contributed photo)