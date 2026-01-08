Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Adze woodworking tool

Examples of an adze woodworking tool are shown that were found in past archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis. An adze is like an axe but has a cutting edge that is perpendicular (at a right angle) to the handle rather than parallel to the handle. An axe is used for chopping or hewing (converting a log into lumber or timber), while an adze is used for shaping wood. There are two types of adzes — hand adze and foot adze. A hand adze is a short-handled tool used with one hand, while a foot adze is a long-handled tool used with both hands which usually strikes at or just above foot level. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9483064
|VIRIN:
|260116-A-OK556-4501
|Resolution:
|1627x1473
|Size:
|298.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
