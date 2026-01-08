(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — January

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — January

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a news clip from the Jan. 27, 2006, edition of The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. Throughout its history, beginning in 1909, Fort McCoy, and as Camp McCoy before that, has been a home for all types of Total Force training for all the military services, and a place to help mobilize troops for deployments when the nation calls. Since 1909, the post has been integral in supporting the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Regular Army, plus the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and other government and civilian partner agencies, living up to its motto as “The Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

