    AFMAO Kicks off 2026 with Focus on Resilience and Vision

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mia Edma, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Command, Control and Communication (C3) controller, shows off a magazine clipping she will use for her vision board during a resiliency event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026. The event encouraged Airmen to reflect on personal and professional goals while promoting resilience, long-term perspective, and hope for the year ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9482429
    VIRIN: 260113-F-UK538-1023
    Resolution: 6342x4228
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    resiliency
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

