CNIC Executive Director Visits NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 14, 2026) Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges (left) greets Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda bay’s housing department during a scheduled site visit to NSA Souda Bay, Jan. 14, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew J. Eder)