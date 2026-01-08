(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNIC Executive Director Visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 8 of 8]

    CNIC Executive Director Visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 14, 2026) Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges (left) greets Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda bay’s housing department during a scheduled site visit to NSA Souda Bay, Jan. 14, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew J. Eder)

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

