    SETAF-AF Host Best Medic Competition 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

    SETAF-AF Host Best Medic Competition 2026

    ITALY

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Combat medics with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the Best Medic Competition alongside soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Italian Esercito on Caserma Del Din, Jan. 14, 2026. The event enhances interoperability with our partner forces and increases our readiness to respond to threats in a multi-domain military operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:31
    VIRIN: 260114-A-JH229-1869
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Host Best Medic Competition 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF
    USAG - Italy
    medic
    interoperability

