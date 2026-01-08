SETAF-AF Host Best Medic Competition 2026

Combat medics with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the Best Medic Competition alongside soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces, Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Italian Esercito on Caserma Del Din, Jan. 14, 2026. The event enhances interoperability with our partner forces and increases our readiness to respond to threats in a multi-domain military operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9482264
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-JH229-1869
|Resolution:
|7756x5170
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
