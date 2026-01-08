(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M4 Carbine Night Fire Fimiliarization Excercise [Image 4 of 14]

    M4 Carbine Night Fire Fimiliarization Excercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, loads a magazine during an M4 Carbine night fire familiarization exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9482259
    VIRIN: 260114-A-FT253-1061
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Carbine Night Fire Fimiliarization Excercise [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether

