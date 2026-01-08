M4 Carbine Night Fire Fimiliarization Excercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, loads a magazine during an M4 Carbine night fire familiarization exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)