Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted the 2025 Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) Fall Engagement (NFE) final presentations, where 14 students from 13 universities showcased innovative Navy STEM projects developed in collaboration with NSWCPD engineers.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9481773
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-EC023-1001
|Resolution:
|624x302
|Size:
|53.64 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWCPD NREIP Fall Engagement Projects Shape Future of Navy Design, Maintenance and AI Competitions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD NREIP Fall Engagement Projects Shape Future of Navy Design, Maintenance and AI Competitions
No keywords found.