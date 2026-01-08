PCU Idaho (SSN 799) Arrives at Submarine Base New London

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The future USS Idaho (SSN 799) pulls into Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. for the first time on Monday, December 15, 2025. The future USS Idaho was delivered to the Navy from General Dynamics Electric Boat shipbuilding facility down river after recently completing a series of at-sea testing. When commissioned in the spring, Idaho will be the 26th Virginia class attack submarine and fifth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Gem State. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)