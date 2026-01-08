Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER (Jan. 14, 2026) - Pax River Religious Programs hosted spiritual leaders from across Southern Maryland Jan. 14 as part of Pax River's Spiritual Readiness Month. The local representatives of various faiths were able to enjoy an informal luncheon and information session with installation commanding officer Capt. Mark Zematis and command chaplain Lt. Israel Alvarado to discuss outreach and fellowship between the base and community.

"One of the great things about Pax River is how unique it is among Navy bases for its base population," said Alvarado. "Because so many Pax families lay down roots here, it allows us as faith leaders to connect with them across the fence line and beyond. Having the opportunity to meet with the community faith leaders here allows us to improve our connection to our Pax Pros wherever they are in the community."

The U.S. Navy designates January as Spiritual Readiness Month, emphasizing inner strength, resilience, purpose, and connection as vital for mission readiness, including religious faith, involving chaplain support, community service, mindfulness, and reflection on one's core values to build a "Strong Spirit, Ready Sailor."