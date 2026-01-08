(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER (Jan. 14, 2026) - Pax River Religious Programs hosted spiritual leaders from across Southern Maryland Jan. 14 as part of Pax River's Spiritual Readiness Month. The local representatives of various faiths were able to enjoy an informal luncheon and information session with installation commanding officer Capt. Mark Zematis and command chaplain Lt. Israel Alvarado to discuss outreach and fellowship between the base and community.
    "One of the great things about Pax River is how unique it is among Navy bases for its base population," said Alvarado. "Because so many Pax families lay down roots here, it allows us as faith leaders to connect with them across the fence line and beyond. Having the opportunity to meet with the community faith leaders here allows us to improve our connection to our Pax Pros wherever they are in the community."
    The U.S. Navy designates January as Spiritual Readiness Month, emphasizing inner strength, resilience, purpose, and connection as vital for mission readiness, including religious faith, involving chaplain support, community service, mindfulness, and reflection on one's core values to build a "Strong Spirit, Ready Sailor."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9481054
    VIRIN: 260114-N-JP566-8111
    Resolution: 5434x3622
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month
    Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month
    Pax Hosts Local Religious Leaders for Spiritual Readiness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pax
    Patuxent
    Spiritual Readiness Month
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery