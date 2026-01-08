(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Title: PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event [Image 20 of 20]

    Title: PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event

    PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eliam Ramos, the distribution flight chief with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, helps guide foot traffic during a community event on the eve of Three Kings day at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2026. This event marked the 50th anniversary of the PRANG volunteering their service to the Piñones community where the PRANG Chiefs Council and 156th Wing Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to early teens, during the eve of Three Kings day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9481051
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-PB419-1028
    Resolution: 5881x3921
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Title: PRANG Chiefs Council supports Three Kings day eve community event [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

