    USS Tripoli Conducts Aviation Training Team Drill

    USS Tripoli Conducts Aviation Training Team Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors fight a simulated fire during an aviation training team drill on the flight deck aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 14, 2026. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 04:21
    Photo ID: 9480700
    VIRIN: 260114-N-RT401-1165
    Resolution: 2616x1744
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Aviation Training Team Drill, by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

