Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu

Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, listens as Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, explains test and evaluation activities during a visit at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Rossi visited China Lake and Point Mugu to observe fleet aircraft, weapons integration and test capabilities that support readiness and warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)