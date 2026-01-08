(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, listens as Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, explains test and evaluation activities during a visit at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. Rossi visited China Lake and Point Mugu to observe fleet aircraft, weapons integration and test capabilities that support readiness and warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:01
    Photo ID: 9480173
    VIRIN: 260112-N-LR875-4820
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu
    Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu
    Rossi visits China Lake and Point Mugu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery