    Leadership Development Program meets with LRB Corporate Board [Image 2 of 2]

    Leadership Development Program meets with LRB Corporate Board

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District corporate board meet with the Leadership and Development cohorts to discuss the Buffalo District and how to become successful leaders within USACE, Buffalo, New York, Jan. 13, 2026. The Buffalo District offers leadership and development along with mentorship programs annually, giving employees at all levels an opportunity to develop personally and professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9479740
    VIRIN: 260114-A-FB511-1658
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 195.46 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Leadership Development Program meets with LRB Corporate Board [Image 2 of 2], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

