Leadership Development Program meets with LRB Corporate Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District corporate board meet with the Leadership and Development cohorts to discuss the Buffalo District and how to become successful leaders within USACE, Buffalo, New York, Jan. 13, 2026. The Buffalo District offers leadership and development along with mentorship programs annually, giving employees at all levels an opportunity to develop personally and professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)