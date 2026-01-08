(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E)) [Image 3 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E))

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Brian Cooper 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9478965
    VIRIN: 260113-O-BN542-2206
    Resolution: 1920x1000
    Size: 533.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E)) [Image 20 of 20], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PM TS - Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems (NIIS)
    PM TS - Entry Control Point (ECP)
    PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E))
    PM TS - Boomerang Generation III (BG III)
    PM TS - Husky Mounted Detection System (HMDS)
    PM TS - Expendable-Unattended Ground Sensor (E-UGS)
    PM TS - Base Expeditionary Targeting Surveillance Systems – Combined (BETSS-C)
    PM TS - Counter Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (C-VBIED)
    PM TS - Long Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3/FS3)
    PM TS - Vehicle Optics Sensor System (VOSS)
    PM TS - Automated Installation Entry (AIE)
    PM TS - Rapid Deployment Integrated Surveillance System (RDISS)
    Security Surveillance System (SSS)
    PM TS - Third Generation Forward Looking Infrared (3GEN FLIR)
    PM TS - Driver’s Vision Enhancer (DVE)
    PM TS - The Automated Integrated Survey Instrument (AISI)
    PM TS - Global Positioning System – Survey (GPS-S)
    PM TS - Instrument Set, Reconnaissance and Surveying (Common Name: ENFIRE)
    PM TS - Persistent Surveillance System – Tethered (PSS-T) (Large and Medium)
    PM TS - Persistent Surveillance and Dissemination System of Systems (PSDS2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery