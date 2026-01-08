PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E))
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9478965
|VIRIN:
|260113-O-BN542-2206
|Resolution:
|1920x1000
|Size:
|533.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PM TS - Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) (G-BOSS(E)) [Image 20 of 20], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.