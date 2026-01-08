Department of War Enforces New Cybersecurity Program to Safeguard Service Member Data

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    The Department of War (DoW) began implementation of a landmark cybersecurity program in November 2025 to better protect sensitive information across the U.S. defense industrial base called the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.
    CMMC establishes a mandatory framework to ensure that thousands of companies contracting with the DoW have verified cybersecurity measures in place to protect the DoW data they handle.
