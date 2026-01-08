Department of War Enforces New Cybersecurity Program to Safeguard Service Member Data

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Department of War (DoW) began implementation of a landmark cybersecurity program in November 2025 to better protect sensitive information across the U.S. defense industrial base called the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

CMMC establishes a mandatory framework to ensure that thousands of companies contracting with the DoW have verified cybersecurity measures in place to protect the DoW data they handle.

(Courtesy infographic Department of War)