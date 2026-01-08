Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a torpedo upload in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260110-N-CV021-1005

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2025) — U .S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chase Stefan rigs up a 2-ton chain hoist on the aft missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a torpedo upload in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 10. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)