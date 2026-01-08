Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260109-N-CV021-1009

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) — U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Seaman Jacob Bartkowiak mans the rails on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)